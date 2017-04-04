Moorpark College receives 11 awards at JACC convention

Close Eric Caldwell (left) and Nathan Espinosa (right) embrace Martín Bilbao, Managing and News Editor, (center) after winning first place for his editorial cartoon, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Caldwell is the opinion editor and Espinosa is the Editor-in-Chief for the Student Voice. Photo credit: James Schaap Eric Caldwell (left) and Nathan Espinosa (right) embrace Martín Bilbao, Managing and News Editor, (center) after winning first place for his editorial cartoon, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Caldwell is the opinion editor and Espinosa is the Editor-in-Chief for the Student Voice. Photo credit: James Schaap





Filed under News, Showcase

The Student Voice staff placed in six competitions and also received five honorable mentions, totaling 11 awards at the 2017 Journalism Association of Community Colleges statewide conference at the Hilton Doubletree in Sacramento, Calif on April 1.

The conference was a three day event for journalism students from all over California to showcase their skills in competitions and participate in workshops held by industry professionals.

The current managing editor Martin Bilbao, won the first award of many for the Student Voice placing first in the on-the-spot editorial cartoon contest for his sketch that portrayed a healthy baby growing in society’s unhealthy environment. According to Bilbao, winning was unexpected but he stayed persistent with his idea for the cartoon.

“I liked the juxtaposition of the healthy baby and unhealthy environment,” said Bilbao. “I kept sketching that idea over and over again to refine.”

Photo editor James Schaap, also participated in the editorial cartoon contest receiving an honorable mention award as well as a placing third in the news photo competition. According to Schaap though, his main intentions of the weekend were to have fun with the experience and get to know the Student Voice staff better as he was unsure about the competition altogether.

“Once I saw the other photographers doing their thing, I felt like I had to at least try,” said Schaap. “I’m glad I did though, since I ended up winning third.”

Photojournalism student Jesse Watrous received second place in the news photo competition. Watrous was humbled by her selection and enjoyed the experience to be with others trying to improve their craft.

“My experience was very educational and rewarding,” said Watrous. “I met a lot of talented people who knew their craft well and freely gave their advice and insight to me.”

Sports editor Mano Baghjajian received honorable mention for his on-the-spot reporting. According to Baghjajian, he too was not expecting to win but was happy to have the support of the staff either way.

Staff writer Karen Alvarez also received an honorable mention for her on-the-spot feature. Alvarez also shares the same sentiments as many students on the staff. For her, it was not about winning but rather learning from the experience and develop her skills.

“I’m proud of my team first and foremost,” said Alvarez. “I’m happy that I could contribute my two cents to show just how talented the Moorpark Journalism program is.”

The Student Voice also received awards for the submission pieces that they sent in. America Castillo won second place for an illustration and Miles Shapiro also won second for a sports photo. Brian King received third place for a sports game story.

The Student Voice also received honorable mentions for Willem Schep for his photo illustration and Andrew Miller and Francisco Molina for their video submission.

The JACC experience is a time to improve and showcase skills but also an opportunity to get to know others with aspirations in journalism.

“It’s the group of people that came to JACC, each with their own unique skills, that made this weekend memorable and I think we left a strong mark,” said Alvarez.