Fake news has become an ironic phenomenon

Fake news has become a phenomenon, believing it or not is upon the individual.





Filed under Opinion, Politics, Showcase

About two months ago, President Trump posted on his Twitter account declaring many mainstream news and media outlets as providing fake news and “the enemy of the American people.”

The tweet was a direct response to the criticisms that mainstream news and media outlets New York Times, ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN have made towards the president. Trump tagged these news and media outlets in his tweet and claimed they were all reporting fake news to the American people.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that was held on February 24, Trump took aim at the press again addressing the tweet he made a few days prior. This time he did not specify who was creating the fake news but echoed his same message.

“Fake news our the enemy of the people, because they have no sources, they just make them up when there are none,” said Trump.”But I am only against the fake news media or press. Fake. Fake.”

However, all the news Trump considers fake news is coming from news and media outlets that have long track records for reporting truthful news. It could be debated where some of these outlets stand politically, but portraying them as reporting fake news to hurt America is not based in logic but a way to protect one’s own self-interest.

Trump is not receiving unfair treatment, and these news and media outlets are not reporting on issues any differently than how they have in the past. More so it seems Trump’s approach to dealing with opinions or opposition is to deny or blame someone or something else.

In recent weeks Trump himself, has used a fake news tactic to overt the pressures of possible ties with Russia. His tweet on March 4, accused Obama of wiretapping his Trump Towers.

“Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Tweeted Trump.

While this accusation has taken many twists and turns over the recent weeks according to USA Today, FBI Director James Comey said that Obama did not order any wiretapping of Trump’s New York office after investigation.

Regardless of truth or facts though, people will believe or not believe whatever they want and that is their choice and freedom. Fake news continues to be a heavily debated topic but having a diverse free press is a great freedom that allows the American public to decide for themselves what they will value as a news source, they don’t need anyone to make that choice for them.