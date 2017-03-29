Art Galleries now open at Moorpark





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With spring and summer weather right around the corner, the air is full of creative and artistic thoughts. Moorpark College Art students are busy at work in preparation for their spring galleries open through May 19.

With students displaying their artwork at different dates throughout the months, anyone interested in art can stop by Monday-Thursday to see a wide range of paintings, drawings, photography, digital paintings, and more all on the Moorpark College campus.

There are two different galleries taking place this spring; The Pink Flamingo Gallery and the Z ¼ View Gallery. Both Galleries offering a variety of artistic talents with six students in the Pink Flamingo and seven in the Z ¼ View.

Due to Art being a popular major on campus grounds, these galleries are incredibly important for students to show off their talented work. Not all artists get the chance to participate in a gallery, let alone a solo one, so these students are taking nothing for granted.

Mariah Zeinali, a 20-year-old Fine Arts major, one of the 13 students in the galleries, has her opening reception in the Pink Flamingo Gallery on March 30, 5-7p.m. With her show, Inamorata, just days away, Zeinali can’t wait for people to stop by and view it.

“I know I always dream of having people see my work in galleries and museums one day,” said Zeinali. “I don’t think a simple picture on Instagram does my work justice.”

The student’s art pieces are so diverse that each artwork in the gallery has a different story and a new inspiration. There is always a hidden message behind each piece in an art show.

Tara O’Gorman, a 21-year-old Studio Arts major, is a part of the Z ¼ View Gallery with her opening reception on March 29, 5-7p.m. O’Gorman’s hidden messages are partially based on her own life.

“I seek to express the relationship between animals and humans by creating hybrids of them based on my friends’ characteristics,” said O’Gorman. “The message there is more personal, but I want my viewers to get a glimpse into my life and create stories they think fit with it.”

The Pink Flamingo Gallery is open now until May 19, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the HSS building, Room 129. Z ¼ View Gallery is open now until May 19, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. in the Applied Arts Building, Room 149. (Select student dates apply)