Finalists for chancellor position speak at public forum

Dr. David El Fattal presents during his allotted time. Fattal emphasized his experience in educational finance and private industry as qualifications of the position of chancellor. Photo credit: John Louie Menorca





Six finalists for the VCCCD’s Chancellor position took part in a public forum on Monday, March 20. The forum offered an opportunity each candidate to answer questions and present themselves to a community audience.

The candidates are seeking to replace Dr. Bernard Luskin, who served as interim chancellor for the past two years. Each had 35 minutes to answer a set amount of questions. The board will select one on April 11 after a series of private interviews.

“You have to be very versatile,” said Luskin. “This is a very complex multi-faceted educational institution, and as chancellor, you know, the assumption is you know all about it and everything that is going on.”

The first to present was Dr. Melinda Nish, who currently serves as the Executive Advisor to the President at the College of the Marshall Islands. Her presentation emphasized having student first philosophy and strong values.

“My top three core values, professionally and personally, are transparency, accountability, and the authentic appreciation of diversity in all of its forms,” said Nish. “I believe it’s important to have strong values and really exemplify them in your actions.”

Dr. Jerry L. Buckley went second. Currently he serves as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at the College of the Canyons. Buckley pointed out his experience in the healthcare industry and called for the district to look toward the future.

“[Technology] has a major impact on how we look at the evolution of business and industry in our communities,” said Buckley. “I would suggest that one priority should be for Ventura to consider becoming a technology hub.”

Following Buckley was Dr. Otto W.K. Lee, President of Los Angeles Harbor College.

Lee presented himself as an action and outcome orientated individual with an appreciation for diversity, equality, and success regardless of origin, preparedness, or disability.

“Personally, I define student success with one more adjective,” said Lee. “My goal would be equitable student success. That means I want all of our students to be successful.”

Fourth to present was Dr. Greg Gillespie, President of Ventura College. He emphasized his 23-year experience in the community college system working in instruction, administrative services, and student services.

“I think it’s critical that we work to create a student ready focus for ourselves,” said Gillespie. “We are here to meet any student who has the courage to walk through our door where they are at and help them move to where they want to be.”

Dr. David El Fattal followed Gillespie with a presentation focused on his career in both education and private industry. Currently he is serving as the Vice Chancellor, Business and Administrative Services.

“The first 25 years in my career, whether I was working in a big company or working as a small business consultant or supporting large companies, had to do with improving structure for delivering strong customer service,” said Fattal. “The important thing about that is that I’m highly service oriented.”

Last to present was Mr. Arturo Reyes who is serving as the Superintendent and President of the Mendocino-Lake Community College District. Reyes stressed themes of diversity and helping students connect with faculty and administration.

“Ultimately as a chancellor my job is to make sure that the teaching learning process, the relationship between students and the faculty, and the support services they receive is at the highest level possible,” said Reyes. “Ultimately that’s what makes a difference in student success.”

A series of private interviews were held on Monday, March 20 and on Tuesday, March 21. A final decision by the Board of Trustees is will be announced at the April 11 Board meeting, according to a Ventura County Community College District press release. The new chancellor is expected to start July 1, 2017.

Cole Carlson contributed to this report.