America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

Jenny Stuart, 24, receives a kiss from her sheep, Aries. Stuart has a Bachelors in Zoology, and will be graduating in May with an Associates in Exotic Animal Training and Management. Photo credit: Cole Carlson





Filed under News, Showcase

America’s Teaching Zoo is getting ready to host its annual Spring Spectacular celebration, the zoo’s biggest animal showcase of the year. In preparation, students from the Exotic Animal Training and Management program are hard at work rehearsing their very own animal presentations.

“It’s a really neat thing that we do, because it helps these animals to have better physical and mental welfare,” said student zookeeper Julia Denman. “And it’s also a whole lot of fun for the community.”

The zoo website advertises that VIP tours, a kids zone, and guest celebrity animals will be featured during the event.

“There’s going to be eight-plus different outside facilities or organizations coming in with their animals” said student zookeeper Nicole Nelson.

Last year’s Spring Spectacular featured a “Zoolympics” show in which animals and their trainers performed Olympic-themed tricks and gags. This year’s event promises to present some brand-new performances as animals and their student trainers continue to rehearse for the big weekend.

There is much more to meet the eye when it comes to the Spring Spectacular, including months and months of training and preparation. The students and staff at the zoo have worked extremely hard to put on this year’s celebration, and the event is all in support of a good cause.

“Our goal here is to really form a connection with our community members and teach them about wildlife and how important it is to conserve it,” said Denman, “We’re supporting the college and students who are learning to begin their animal careers to help protect wildlife.”

The Spring Spectacular celebration will take place at America’s Teaching Zoo in the EATM building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25 and 26, and April 1 and 2.