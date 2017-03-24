The student news site for Moorpark College.

Student Voice

America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

Jenny+Stuart%2C+24%2C+receives+a+kiss+from+her+sheep%2C+Aries.+Stuart+has+a+Bachelors+in+Zoology%2C+and+will+be+graduating+in+May+with+an+Associates+in+Exotic+Animal+Training+and+Management.+Photo+credit%3A+Cole+Carlson
Jenny Stuart, 24, receives a kiss from her sheep, Aries. Stuart has a Bachelors in Zoology, and will be graduating in May with an Associates in Exotic Animal Training and Management. Photo credit: Cole Carlson

Jenny Stuart, 24, receives a kiss from her sheep, Aries. Stuart has a Bachelors in Zoology, and will be graduating in May with an Associates in Exotic Animal Training and Management. Photo credit: Cole Carlson

Jenny Stuart, 24, receives a kiss from her sheep, Aries. Stuart has a Bachelors in Zoology, and will be graduating in May with an Associates in Exotic Animal Training and Management. Photo credit: Cole Carlson

Cole Carlson
March 24, 2017 • 176 views
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






America’s Teaching Zoo is getting ready to host its annual Spring Spectacular celebration, the zoo’s biggest animal showcase of the year. In preparation, students from the Exotic Animal Training and Management program are hard at work rehearsing their very own animal presentations.

“It’s a really neat thing that we do, because it helps these animals to have better physical and mental welfare,” said student zookeeper Julia Denman. “And it’s also a whole lot of fun for the community.”

The zoo website advertises that VIP tours, a kids zone, and guest celebrity animals will be featured during the event.

“There’s going to be eight-plus different outside facilities or organizations coming in with their animals” said student zookeeper Nicole Nelson.

Last year’s Spring Spectacular featured a “Zoolympics” show in which animals and their trainers performed Olympic-themed tricks and gags. This year’s event promises to present some brand-new performances as animals and their student trainers continue to rehearse for the big weekend.

There is much more to meet the eye when it comes to the Spring Spectacular, including months and months of training and preparation. The students and staff at the zoo have worked extremely hard to put on this year’s celebration, and the event is all in support of a good cause.

“Our goal here is to really form a connection with our community members and teach them about wildlife and how important it is to conserve it,” said Denman, “We’re supporting the college and students who are learning to begin their animal careers to help protect wildlife.”

The Spring Spectacular celebration will take place at America’s Teaching Zoo in the EATM building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25 and 26, and April 1 and 2.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    District will hold public forum on finalists for chancellor position

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Students make their mark at the PAC

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Professors travel abroad in the name of education

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    President’s Leadership Conference hosts local business leaders

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Low-credible shooting threat spurs an increased police presence

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Scholarship applications due March third

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Club Rush takes over Raider Walk

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Health Center Hands Out Unusual, Valentine’s Day Goodie Bags

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Zoo celebrates Ira’s third birthday

  • America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular

    News

    Ira the Lion will have a Birthday Party

The student news site for Moorpark College.
America’s Teaching Zoo readies up for Spring Spectacular