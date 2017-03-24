Moorpark Choir returns from Spain





Arts & Entertainment

On March 22, 2017, The Moorpark College Choir Department returned from a big tour to Spain, after performing for various audiences in the country. For a lot of these students this was the first time they had traveled outside of the United States.

While in Spain, the choir performed a total of four concerts in three parts of the country, including Madrid, Albacete, and Valencia. Conducted by choir director Brandon Elliott, the choir performed their music in many churches to big audiences in those cities.

A trip of this magnitude required a lot of time and preparation from both ends as students and staff worked together to make this trip a reality.

For 19-year-old music major, Sara Dagnan, going on this tour to Spain was a whole different experience for her, and one that she is very proud to be apart of.

“Personally, it was a little bit of a culture shock,” said Dagnan. “Everything was so different and new so it was a great experience.”

Dagnan also felt that the audiences she was performing for were really accepting of the choir and the music they were presenting to them.

“I was very amazed at how they had a greater appreciation for the music,” said Dagnan. “It was great seeing that the music was bringing people together. People were singing and crying, I thought it was amazing.”

Traveling to another country can be very exciting, but also very expensive to put together, which is why the choir department needed to raise money in order for the big tour to be successful. 20-year-old Music performance major, Ulises Garcia, stated that he was very glad that the choir was able to raise the money to go on tour.

“Moorpark College actually put up thousands of dollars for us to go to Spain,” said Garcia. “I am very grateful that we got to go.”

For a lot of these students, going to a country like Spain was a real life changing experience. Seeing the culture and being involved in something that they are passionate about made this trip even better. For Garcia, the trip to Spain was a trip of a lifetime.

“What I took from this trip is you really never know what’s going to happen,” said Garcia. “If someone opens a door for you, you should take it, I am very proud that I went.”