Newsroom Minute 3-23-2017
March 23, 2017 • 53 views
Filed under Multimedia
Claire Hambrick, Broadcast Editor
Balancing the rigors of school, work, and friends can be a challenge, here's an article about those struggles.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Learn about the Veteran's Resource Center here! studentvoiceonline.com/4009603/studen… https://t.co/uLGrOp9BPc
Raiders win again! Beating Wentworth College in 4 sets, 3-1. Link to article here. studentvoiceonline.com/4009599/sports… https://t.co/Zg5HXckJmg
Transfer deadline is approaching! studentvoiceonline.com/4009583/studen…
Associates transfer deadline upcoming. studentvoiceonline.com/4009583/studen…
