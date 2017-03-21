Moorpark’s talent show returns as a tv show.

Close Andrew Gonzalez, 25, performs at The Tavern, a restaurant in Ventura, CA. Chad Elder Chad Elder Andrew Gonzalez, 25, performs at The Tavern, a restaurant in Ventura, CA.





Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Moorpark College is doing something unlike any other for a talent show produced by the film and television media class, which will be held on Tuesday, March 28. This one of a kind show will host a live audience and will also be shared on the FTVM YouTube channel.

Nicole Block, the assistant film and television media professor at Moorpark College, wants to shake things up for her first year of teaching the nonfiction reality production class.

“I wanted to have a big fun project for my students so I thought creating a reality competition show like Moorpark has talent would be fun, and also incorporate the college as a community,” said Block.

The Raiders Got Talent television show will not only be fun for viewers, but offer a stage for for local entertainers to take advantage of a couple moments under the spotlight. Contestants like 25-year-old guitarist and singer Andrew Gonzalez are excited to show his skills in front of his fellow classmates.

“I always jump at any opportunity to be able to be showcased on anything, any place that I can share my music I take the opportunity,” said Gonzalez. “It’s exciting to be able to get the chance to be on any kind of media.”

Any students interested in participating should come to Room 129 in the Communication building, where the first round of Raiders Got Talent will be held on March 28. The second round will be held on Tuesday, April 18 for the participants who advance. Admission will cost $5 each day for students attending Raiders Got Talent live.

According to Block, the judges will be looking for 3 key factors to determine the winner of Raiders Got Talent, including difficulty, entertainment value, and creativity.

Furthermore, the show is an opportunity for students to display their talents. For her students, it can even open a door to a future career down the line.

“It gives real work experience opportunity for students who want to pursue opportunities in entertainment,” said Block.

The students in the nonfiction reality production class will be working behind the scenes to put the talent show all together.

Gonzalez is excited to see what his classmates have to offer for the talent show. He hopes to motivate students into coming and having a good time.

“Come and enjoy the talents your classmates have to offer,” said Gonzalez.

For more information on the Raiders Got Talent show, contact Nicole Block at her email: [email protected]