District will hold pubic forum on finalists for chancellor position

The Ventura County Office of Education will be the location of the public finalist forum. At the forum, the public will be allowed to listen to the candidate’s presentations and ask questions.

Six finalists will be vying for the position of district chancellor in a public forum on March 20. The process follows the two year term of Dr. Bernard Luskin as interim chancellor, who will be leaving the position this summer.

“You have to be very versatile,” said Luskin. “This is a very complex multi-faceted educational institution, and as chancellor, you know, the assumption is you know all about it and everything that is going on.”

Luskin, who previously also served as president of Moorpark College, has chosen to remove himself from eligibility for the permanent position of chancellor.

“I announced very early on that I would not be a candidate because I didn’t want to send any signals,” said Luskin.

The six finalists presenting themselves to the public are Dr. Jerry L. Buckley, Vice President of Academic affairs at College of the Canyons, Dr. David El Fattal, Vice Chancellor of Business and Administrative Services for the district board, Dr. Greg Gillespie, President of Ventura College, Dr. Otto W.K. Lee, President of Los Angeles Harbor College, Dr. Melinda Nish, Executive Advisory to the President at the College of the Marshall Islands, and Arturo Reyes, Superintendent of the Mendocino-Lake Community College District.

Frankly, I feel that being considered for the Chancellor position along with so many talented candidates is a personal and professional accomplishment,” said Reyes.

While the public forum is on March 20, the board will announce its selection for chancellor on April 11 after a series of private interviews. In the meantime, the candidates and the rest of the district get to look forward to the final decision.

“To be selected by the student, staff, faculty, management, and community representatives from three colleges and the district is both humbling and a tremendous compliment,” said Reyes.

The candidates will start presenting at 2:30 p.m. on March 20. The Forum will be held at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo, and will also be live-streamed on the district website.