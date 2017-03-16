Balancing the scale of college life

Being a college student involves an incredible amount of prioritizing. Whether you’re 18 or 40, odds are the average student has more than schoolwork to focus on. Working part-time or even full-time, staying on top of studies and trying to squeeze in a social life; the never-ending cycle seems relentlessly tiring. So what is the secret to studious success? Just as these responsibilities vary, so do the ways we coordinate our busy schedules.

As unique individuals, we all have our own commitments and weigh them with different amounts of importance. Many students might still live at home, while some might completely support themselves. Being one of those independent students, I have found that I focus much of my energy on work. Being self-supportive means that my income is undeniably important, which can put somewhat of a strain on my focus at school. However, the importance of doing well in class seems like the most progressive part of my life, which helps me to prioritize my energy in the direction of my studies.

I find that by having a demanding schedule, I frequently am telling friends and family that I am too busy to spend time with them. Like many others, I am still stumbling through the routine to find the best ways to achieve my goals.

Every student’s life is just as unique as they are, which shows that there is a wide spectrum of ways to succeed. At just 21 years old, psychology major Victor Gallegos is currently finishing his last semester at Moorpark College. Living at home and working for his parents helps relieve some of his load, but partaking in social outings is not a priority for him.

“I remember back in high school, I was always hanging out with my friends, but now everyone started going their own ways,” said Gallegos. “They don’t have time for you, and you don’t have time for them.”

Finding hobbies, such as learning to play music, showed to be a good alternative to time spent going out for Gallegos. Currently preparing to transfer, he faced the big loads of his college career with calm determination.

“If it’s a lot, give yourself some time, some breathing space, and then get back to it,” said Gallegos.

In the wide range of ages that make up Moorpark College, some students have children that are students themselves. Making a return to the college scene, Ginger Goldman is currently finishing up the nursing program, with the intent to apply to an official nursing school. Wife, mother and hospice volunteer, Goldman has many obligations she applies herself to. However, it is clear that her focus must lie within her studies.

“I already have a degree from previous experience, so when I decided to go back and do this, I thought well, I’m either all in or not,” said Goldman.

Some might be thinking about how badly they need to get their habits on track, but the best thing to do is to draw hope from our fellow students. Regardless of where each of our paths lie, we could all use a little encouragement . Recently celebrating the monumental 21st birthday, Sofia Blaset gives advice from her personal experiences that is an inspiration to all.

“My most important thing to me is school, so that’s always on top,” said Blaset. “I want to get through school as soon as I can and then do as much as I can with school.”

Through well-set goals and determination, Blaset shows the capability we all have of reaching for what we want to accomplish. She has even created a system of pushing herself to prioritize appropriately.

“I bought a ticket to a festival, and if I didn’t pass this certain class, I wasn’t going to let myself go,” said Blaset. “It helped me pass that class.”

Choosing to pursue a higher education can be desirable for many different reasons. Whether a college student is dreaming of a specific career, specialized employment or simply a broader knowledge, there is no escaping the chaotic flow of life. However, there are many various ways to utilize one’s time to prioritize what will keep them moving forward.

When I’ve had a long day at work and know I’ve got a dark cloud of homework looming over the coming week, I find my solitude by the sea. Instead of pulling my hair out, I lay an afternoon away in the sand; my mind will find ease this way. Once I’m back in the real world, I have a clear head and feel ready to take on whatever gets thrown at me. So maybe you enjoy the little things, or you reward yourself with a good time. Wherever your clarity lies, understanding the most suitable route to your dreams is of the utmost importance.

“I’ve kind of like, disciplined myself enough so that I don’t have to make sacrifices,” said Blaset.