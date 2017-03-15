Raiders Dominate Wentworth College

Outside hitter Zack Noorzay makes a successful kill during a game against Fullerton on February 10. Kills have been essential for Raider wins, and the team is currently in the conference top 10 for number of kills this season. Photo credit: Krista Abrahamsen





The Raiders volleyball team had another exciting win Friday afternoon, defeating Wentworth College 3-1.

Freshman Spencer Gray scored Moorpark’s first point with a kill and set the tone for how the rest of the game would pan out. The Raiders won 25-15.

At the beginning of the second game, defensive errors caused Moorpark to trail a few points behind. The Raiders were able to tie the game with blocks made by sophomores Dylan Haskell and Zackery Erickson, but the team ultimately fell short and lost 22-25.

Moorpark quickly bounced back during the third game, using their offensive skills to win 25-17. Freshman Jose Zinkewich had two service aces during the game and five service aces in total, the most out of his teammates for the night. Erickson had 12 kills for the night, and freshman Bradley Freyder followed up with 10.

During the final game both teams went back and forth battling for dominance, but the defensive efforts of the Raiders outshined their opponents. Zinkewich, who is currently leading the conference with 144 digs, had an outstanding night defensively as well finishing with 16 digs.

Moorpark will travel to Santa Barbara Community College for their next match this Friday, March 17 at 6:00 P.M.