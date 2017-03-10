The Lady Raiders Come Up Short in the First Round of Playoffs

Close Kelsea Illengo, Forward, cheers on a teammate as the Lady Raiders play rivals, Ventura College. Despite losing 71-44, the game would be a small dent in the team's successful run to the playoffs. Photo credit: James Schaap Kelsea Illengo, Forward, cheers on a teammate as the Lady Raiders play rivals, Ventura College. Despite losing 71-44, the game would be a small dent in the team's successful run to the playoffs. Photo credit: James Schaap

After finishing the regular season with an overall record of 20-9 and 8-2 in Western State Conference games, the Lady Raiders continued their play into the postseason.

The 13th seeded Moorpark College took their talents on the road to the 4th seeded Cypress College in the first round of the CCCAA Southern California Regional playoffs.

Cypress College came in with a 23-6 overall record and 11-1 in Orange Empire Conference games. Both head coaches of the respective teams earned coach of the year honors in each of their conferences.

The Lady Raiders fought extremely hard, but in the end fell to Cypress College, 41-58. Moorpark College out-rebounded their opponent 34-29, but committed 26 turnovers that led to 26 points for Cypress College. The length of Cypress College was a problem for the Lady Raiders as the Chargers recorded seven blocks.

Both teams shot relatively well from the field with the Raiders shooting 34.9 percent and 40.3 percent for the Chargers.

Vanessa Desimone led the Lady Raiders with 12 points and seven rebounds while Elise Munoz-Albanez added eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Chargers received huge help from the bench that contributed 25 points. Dominique Culhno led Cypress with 13 points and Sylvia Garcia supplied 11 points, two assists, and two rebounds.

Cypress College will move onto the second round of the CCCAA Southern California Regional playoffs and face Palomar College.

Even though the Lady Raiders came up short in their goal of advancing into the postseason, the women can hold their heads high because a 20-10 overall record and playoff berth is nothing to sniff at. They will look to improve on this past season and carry the momentum into next year.