The Raiders Wrap Up Rollercoaster Season

Close Damian Wilson, Guard, jump shots after dribbling past two Allan Hancock defenders towards the end of the final half. Photo credit: James Schaap Damian Wilson, Guard, jump shots after dribbling past two Allan Hancock defenders towards the end of the final half. Photo credit: James Schaap





Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Moorpark College men’s basketball team went on many twists and turns during this grueling past season, but never wavered their stance on continuing to fight.

The Raiders finished the year out in style by defeating their opponents in the last four games of the season, including a thrilling one point victory over crosstown rival, Ventura. The team ended up with an overall record of 11-14 and 5-5 in Western State Conference play, but, unfortunately, failed to reach the postseason.

Their season averages included 74.2 points per game and 31.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from behind the arc. Freshman guard, Damian Wilson, led the Raiders in scoring and rebounding at 13.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Raiders had an extremely young core this year with 12 freshmen and only two sophomores. The team didn’t have much experience. Furthermore, during the season, the men’s team had to deal with an abundance of injuries that made it difficult for the team to achieve consistency due to players coming in and out of the starting lineup almost every game.

Next year, the team will look to improve on this past season. The off-season will allow the returning players to get stronger and give them time to improve their game to the next level. The Raiders will have much more experience next season and the players will be hungry to redeem themselves for this year’s season.