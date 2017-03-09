Moorpark Sweeps LA Trade Tech

Close Outside hitter Spencer Gray spikes the ball to score a point for Moorpark. Photo credit: Jesse Watrous Outside hitter Spencer Gray spikes the ball to score a point for Moorpark. Photo credit: Jesse Watrous





Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

It was evident an hour before the game began that Moorpark’s volleyball team was going to have a good night. The energy of the Raiders was electric during pregame practice, and they gave 110% during their warm up drills.

Moorpark’s energy only intensified as they faced Los Angeles Trade Technical College on Friday night. The first game was an easy win for the Raiders, defeating their opponents 25-10. Thirteen of their points were a result of kills, and the team combined for a total of 39 kills in the match.

The turning point of the second game was when sophomore Zackery Erickson doubled the Raiders lead in points with a perfectly executed block. The team had another easy win, 25-12. The third and final game was closer, but the Raiders still finished strong and won 25-18.

Freshman Spencer Gray, had an outstanding night, leading the team in digs with a total of nine. Gray along with Erickson and freshman teammate Bradley Freyder each had 10 kills, which was the most for the night. Andrew Hanson lead in assists, finishing with 19.

The victory was just what the Raiders needed after a three match losing streak. The team will strive to continue their win streak on March 8 against Orange Coast College.