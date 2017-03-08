Associates transfer deadline upcoming

Close Donald Munshower, a member of Moorpark College's counseling staff, discusses with Cameron Cardy-Sterling, Journalism major. Photo credit: Chantal Miller Donald Munshower, a member of Moorpark College's counseling staff, discusses with Cameron Cardy-Sterling, Journalism major. Photo credit: Chantal Miller





Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Students looking to graduate with an associates degree from Moorpark College must apply by March 9 at noon in the Admissions Building. An associates degree from MC is offered for majors such as Mathematics, Theatre, Communications, Science, and many other course majors for transfer.

“People transferring in fall 2017 should make an appointment with their counselor,” said Donny Munshower, Career Transfer Center Coordinator. “We do have counselors that work in our office who meet with students who wish to apply for associates.”

This semester alone, over 1,500 students have applied and submitted their applications for the spring semester associates degree ceremony and certificate. There are many benefits to receiving an associates degree which include the following, according to the campus’ website, MoorparkCollege.edu:

Will qualify for a Certificate of Achievement in either CSUGE-B or IGETC.

Will satisfy lower division general education and major requirements for transfer to a CSU.

Will not be required to complete more than 60 CSU transferable units to earn the AA-T or AS-T.

Guaranteed admission to the CSU, but not necessarily to a campus or major; When meeting CSU minimum eligibility requirements.

Counselors are now available on the first Saturday of every month, Monday through Friday with an appointment or on walk-in-Wednesdays. Express counseling is available as well with any quick questions, Monday through Friday.

“It is also great for internships,” said Shaurya Singh, 21, and a 3rd year student at MC who has obtained three different associate degrees for Math, Physics and Natural Sciences. “I applied for internship at NASA, they really liked me having a physics degree because they know I have strong knowledge of physics even though it isn’t a Bachelor’s.”

For any further information regarding the associate degree, commencement or qualifications, an appointment can now be made with a counselor, called in at 805-652-5500, found online at MoorparkCollege.edu under Departments, or in-person at the front desk at Fountain Hall.