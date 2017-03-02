Students make their mark at the PAC

On Feb. 21 and 22, the cast and crew of “HAIR,” invited the campus to make a mark on the set with paint. Hair is a musical production being put on by the Moorpark Theater Arts Department.

The aim of the cast and crew is to create a sense of community. It is based on the 1960s movement of being heard. The play is also celebrating its 50 Year Anniversary alongside Moorpark College, so allowing anybody to make their mark on the production became an important aspect to the cast and crew.

Patty Coleman, a History Professor, sent out an email to students, faculty, and staff inviting anybody to come and make their mark on the play. She explained that the production is about love, rising above, and being heard in the world.

“We think there would be something uniquely powerful about potentially thousands of individual strokes of paint, or hand prints, or whatever,” said Coleman. “Every small bit creates the whole, and the whole is stronger for every bit that builds it up.”

The open invitation in and of itself was something totally new to a musical production and created an interest among the college. Students began trickling in once the set opened and the crew was very welcoming to the support. The mood was set with 60s music playing in the background and a peaceful vibe could not be ignored.

Sarah King, 20, a Communications Major, explained that this play is meant to create a sense of community. It is set in the 1960s and is intended to bring back the meaning of peace and being heard.

“The message is powerful to me,” said King. “For each stroke of paint, more life is brought to the production.”

Brian Koehler, the Technical Director and Scenic Designer of the Theater Arts Program was the mastermind behind the creative idea of allowing outsiders to come in and be a part of the show.

“This show is a period piece,” said Koehler. “We are altering it a bit by bringing in some media and… maybe hinting to the idea that we should’ve achieved more since the 1960s.”

Given the current political atmosphere, Koehler said that it is almost as if the world is regressing a bit.

“We, in theater arts, are inclusionists,” said Koehler. “We encourage everyone to ‘Be You’ and learn and grow.”

Koehler’s main goal with the marks was to allow everybody to give their say in this world and feel as if they are a part of something meaningful.

Students from varying departments felt a strong pull towards this event. Ryan Ketcham, 19, a Journalism major was one of those students.

“This is cool because you get to make your mark and be part of a good production,” said Ketcham. “I just liked being here and being involved.”

A huge sense of inclusion was definitely apparent when walking in the room. Kyle Warner, 19, a Theater Arts major was passionate about it.

“I’m in acting, but I am not part of this production,” Warner said. “It is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the show even though I am not in it.”

Students interested in attending can go to http://www.moorparkcollege.edu/news/moorpark-college-theatre-arts-presents-hair for more information and tickets.

Dates and Times:

March 2, 3, 4,10, 11, 2017 at 8:00PM

March 5, 12, 2017 at 2:00PM