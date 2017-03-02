Moorpark college honors black history month

Close Guest speaker Ted Bagley gives enlightening presentation to members of the Black Student Union. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger Guest speaker Ted Bagley gives enlightening presentation to members of the Black Student Union. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger





In light of Black History Month, Moorpark College held multiple events to celebrate African American contribution and strength.

During the month of February, students were able to participate in many educational and recreational affairs to recognize the significance of African American history. The campus is home to many clubs and unions, one of which was involved heavily with the month’s events; the Black Student Union.

Je’nyce Johnson is only the second president since the union was started. She was prominent in organizing the month’s events, as well as scheduling BSU meetings throughout the semester.

“The purpose of the Black Student Union is basically to unify and strengthen students of all diversification, so that they have a connection, or just a sense of community here on campus,” said Johnson.

A meet and greet was held in the afternoon of February 16, where members and students interested in the BSU came together to discuss upcoming events. Johnson organized the meeting, inviting renowned guest speaker Ted Bagley.

Bagley is an accomplished business man, often traveling to colleges to give advice on making it in the corporate world. His work reaching out to minorities who may feel at a disadvantage was captivating to the attendees at the meeting.

“Diversity, for some reason, frightens people,” said Bagley. “But diversity and inclusion actually go hand-in-hand. It’s about valuing each other.”

The meeting consisted mostly of Bagley’s speech, and concurred with details about events to follow, listed below.

On Feb. 22, the documentary “13th” was shown in the EATM Auditorium, Room 208, from 2:30-4:00 p.m. The highly-acclaimed film recounts the journey of African Americans from the time of slavery to present day. Professors Ranford Hopkins, Tim Lumus, and Dr. Allison Hoffman were answering questions after the showing, which was open to students free of charge.

On Feb. 23, a Social and Behavioral Science Division Meeting was held by Lawrence Lee, who discussed the role of African American soldiers used in combat during WWII. This was presented from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Human/Social Science building, room 121.

The following Monday, Feb. 27, business professor Perry Martin performed a rendering of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Professor Martin gave the speech on the library steps from 2:30-4:30 p.m. that afternoon.