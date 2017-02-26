Motion Flux dancers go to work

Close The dancers of "Motion Flux: Of Beasts and Beauty" strike a pose after their rehearsal. Photo credit: Miel Apostol The dancers of "Motion Flux: Of Beasts and Beauty" strike a pose after their rehearsal. Photo credit: Miel Apostol

The Dance department at Moorpark College is already putting in work as they look forward to their biggest show of the year, “Motion Flux: Of Beasts and Beauty”, as they aim to showcase that there are beasts in life as well as beauty. The final showing, which is a first look at the final product, gives the directors a glimpse of what the actual performance will look like and enables them to make key decisions regarding the show.

Although the show is not set to hit center stage till April, the dancers are putting in long hours to perfect every single aspect of the show.

27-year-old Dance Major, Annie Sherman, is juggling twice as much as she is not only involved in “Motion Flux” but the spring musical “HAIR” as well.

“I’m taking 40 hours of dance for both productions so basically I just have to turn on different parts of my brain at different times,” said Sherman. “I have to compartmentalize things and just open the boxes that need to be opened and kinda leave the other ones closed.”

The showing which is a raw run through of the performance was essential as it helped the dancers and directors visualize what the actual show would feel like. Discovery has been a key element in the early stages of the show coming together as they hope the dance discovers itself rather than forcing the flow of the performance. Everyone involved in this process is willing to experiment with a new approach as well as a new outlook on creativity.

According to 23-year-old Business Major, Angelina Cantana, seeing each dance come together is an absolute eye opener.

“It gives us chance to understand how big of a production this really is,” said Cantana.

Beth Megill, Chair of the Dance department, intends on bringing something new and artistic to the Moorpark stage.

“This show is a chance to look at our world and the human experience through a new lens,” said Megill. “We all share struggles and challenges, the beasts of life chomping at our doors, but there is also beauty in these moments of transformation and discovery.”

Motion Flux: Of Beasts and Beauty will take place on April 20, 21, 22 at 8 p.m and April 23 at 2 p.m in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now starting at $8.