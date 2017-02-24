Women’s Basketball season continues into the playoffs

Elise Munoz-Albanez, Guard, eyes a shot near the end of the second period. Photo credit: James Schaap

The Moorpark women’s basketball team has endured many ups and downs throughout their regular season, but the team has earned the right to keep playing by continuing into the postseason to fight for the coveted championship.

Moorpark College finished the regular season with a 20-9 overall record and 8-2 conference record, good enough for the second spot in the Western State North Division Conference right behind rival Ventura College. Furthermore, reaching 20 victories in the regular season is the most wins a Moorpark College women’s team has amassed in the last 14 years.

These women are led by outstanding head coach Kenny Plummer, who was named the 2017 Coach of the Year in the Western State North Division Conference.

Along with Plummer’s honor, some of the Lady Raiders that received 1st team All-Conference nominations included sophomores, Vanessa Desimone, Emma Johnson, and Elise Munoz-Albanez.

This season, Moorpark College guard, Desimone, led the team in scoring (12.5) and steals (2.0) per game, while center, Johnson, accumulated the most rebounds for the Lady Raiders at 6.2 per game.

The Lady Raiders have fought and clawed themselves into a playoff spot that includes them taking on a recent opponent. 13th seeded Moorpark College will hit the road and travel to 4th seeded Cypress College to take them on in the first round of the CCCAA Women’s Basketball Southern California Regional playoffs.

Cypress is a familiar foe to Moorpark College because of their recent meeting that took place during the season opener when the Lady Raiders fell to their opponent, 72-69. Moorpark outshot Cypress 48 percent to 35 percent, but the team had an abysmal 35 turnovers, which led to easy buckets for Cypress.

Getting past Cypress College will be a tough challenge, but if the Lady Raiders do, it will be the first step towards achieving their most important goal, a championship.