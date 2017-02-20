MC Health Center holds informational sleep outreach for students on the importance of sleep

The Sleep Outreach will be held in Fountain Hall, from Tuesday Feb. 21, and Wednesday Feb. 22.





The stress of school, work, and extracurricular activities could have serious effects on college students’ health and academics, especially when it comes to a heavy work load and little time to rest. This is the reason why Moorpark College will be hosting an upcoming Sleep Outreach event to educate students on the importance of sleep.

“On average, most college students get 6-6.9 hours of sleep per night, and the college years are notoriously sleep-deprived due to the overload of activities,” according to a report by the Health Center at University of Georgia.

On Tuesday Feb. 21, and Wednesday Feb. 22, from 9.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. in Fountain Hall, information will be given to students about better sleeping habits. In addition to providing chamomile tea, and sleep screenings to see if you’re at risk.

The sleep outreach is a way to raise awareness on the major issue of sleep deprivation in college students lives.

Allison Barton, Health Educator at the Student Health Center, emphasizes on why college students need the right amount of rest every night, and how it is beneficial to our lives.

“The purpose of this outreach is to help students understand the importance of sleep in academic success and life-long health,” said Barton.

Students should take full advantage of this opportunity as it could benefit them and help improve on their sleeping habits.

“We hope to inform them on the issue of sleep deprivation and how it can affect you, as well as well as give students information on how to work on those issues,” said Derek Anderson, 32, a former MC student, and is currently a public health major at CSUN.

College students are familiar with the constant struggle of trying to maintain good grades while being overwhelmed trying too balance work and other various activities.

All of these are factors are the reason students don’t get enough sleep. For those students who have issues with getting a sufficient night of sleep, a solution can be found in the sleep outreach.

“We hope to reach everyone, but we really wish to reach the students who are definitely not getting enough sleep at night,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Barton hope to see students come by Fountain Hall and learn valuable information on bettering your sleeping habits.

For more information regarding the sleep outreach and more, visit the Health Center at the Administration Building or contact Allison Barton at her email: [email protected]