Millennial moms: an underestimated entity

Close Agoura Hills native Alexxis Ames having a giggle with her six-month-old daughter Luxx. Photo credit: Elana Marino Agoura Hills native Alexxis Ames having a giggle with her six-month-old daughter Luxx. Photo credit: Elana Marino





Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Diapers, formulas, car seats and strollers to buy – so many decisions for any new mother. The days of deciding on which low cut outfit to wear to the local frat house party seem obsolete, but are they particularly missed? Are these young moms in over their heads?

Over eight years ago, I, along with the rest of the graduating class of 2009, tossed our caps in the air ready to emerge into the future. Today, it appears as if (and from my own personal study) a little under half of that graduating year in the Ventura County are married, and that the birthrate percentage is higher than that of the marriages. Recent survey results from the Southern California Association of Governments, indicate that the current county birth number for Ventura is between 5,000 and 10,000.

Nowadays, I can’t go to my neighborhood Starbucks or Target without getting caught in stroller traffic and being on the receiving end of glares from the “Mom Squad.” The “Mom Squad,” a.k.a., “Soccer Moms 2.0,” are stay-at-home moms that have extra time on their hands and get together for coffee while their children are at school. This is most likely out of derision due to the lack of my own stroller or a wedding band on my finger. I almost feel like an outsider hearing about vaccines, pampers, and organic baby food when my big dilemmas are when I’ll graduate college and anticipating the return of Game of Thrones.

What will become of the Gen Z babies? Can we expect the next Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg? Have the future Kobe Bryant or Serena Williams been born yet, or are we setting ourselves up for failure by assuming we can expect anything at all when the bar is set unbelievably high? After hearing about so many of my former classmates settling down, I decided to delve further into this suburban trend of early motherhood and marriage.

For all expectant parents, there are so many costs for the arrival of a child. Food, diapers, clothing, medical and child care, and furniture. According to CNN Money, the average cost of raising a child from birth to eighteen is approximately $233,016.

However, not all Generation Z babies are raised by both parents. Taylor Pope, 25, an EATM major and single mother to 1-year-old son Maddox, knows exactly what these struggles entail.

“I was as prepared as I could be, but it’s hard to be fully prepared when you have a fast growing child like I did,” said Pope.

Late teens to young twenties are definitely the ideal college years to focus on and prepare for what career path one will take. Agoura Hills resident Alexxis Ames, 25-year old mother to 6-month-old daughter Luxx, was able to continue with her career as an insurance manager at Sea Change Recovery, a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica.

“My boss was absolutely accommodating with my schedule and even allowed me to take a longer maternity leave,” said Ames.

Yet even then, it can be quite difficult for a mother to return to work after a maternity leave.

“I cried the first day back,” said Ames. “The second day was 75 percent easier. There are days where it’s still hard but I know I’m not missing anything.”

While frustrations are inevitable, it is not entirely impossible to be able to juggle everything. Both Ames and Pope have help from their families with childcare while they are at work. It is also quite vital for a working mother to keep fueling the fire of dedication in order to do well and provide the best life possible for their child.

What’s even more disturbing is that the Generation Xer’s (our parents and most likely grandparents) look down on some of us for making the bold declaration of putting our educations and careers first rather than settling down with a nice boy and having children. The days of Mad Men and misogyny are dimmed and over, while the days of independence have just begun. Only some of us are lucky enough to stand above such a dated opinion.

“Everyone has a big outlook on how you should be raising and interacting with your child,” said Pope. “It can get overwhelming when people are constantly telling you things you should do differently, but I feel I’m doing great with my son and I’m doing it in a way that works for both of us.”

Most importantly, while making sure to do right by the well being of your child, it’s imperative to take care of yourself as well. Thousand Oaks born mother of two Julie Ann Duvick can’t stress this enough.

“My advice would be it is OK to be overwhelmed and it is OK to take a break,” said Duvick. “When you feel like something is off go talk to a doctor or a friend and have someone come in and help you. The saying it takes a village is so true. Motherhood is so demanding and it is so hard on so many levels but always be present as much as you can with your children.”

There are some of us that long for this kind of stability, but sometimes unexpected pregnancies can lead to something wonderful.

“Not everyone is going to immediately fall in love with their kid right away and that’s fine!” said 25-year-old accounting major Caroline Griffin, mother to 1.5 year old son Jin-Lee. “Don’t think you’re a bad mother just because you didn’t fall in love right away or the baby wasn’t part of your plan. It’s cool to have feelings and whatnot. Everyone has issues. Being honest with your issues will only make you stronger whereas the other mom’s who are pretending and trying to hide their feelings about the process will be repressed and take it out in other bad ways.”

It is enlightening that all of the mothers interviewed really do love this new phase of their lives. Strains on marriages, relationships, and friendships are presented, some events and opportunities will be missed, but none of them would trade their sweet bundle of joy for the life they led before.

Erika McFarlin, 28-year-old Simi Valley native and childcare major, looks forward to every day with her 1-year-old daughter Aurora.

“To say one thing is my ‘biggest’ joy is not correct,” said McFarlin. “Every stage, every milestone, every word or new thing my child learns is amazing. She never ceases to amaze me. Each stage of her life is the best stage.”

What a dichotomy of Millennial Moms and their baby-boomer parents, who were expected to abandon any plans of a career in exchange for getting married and having children by age twenty-one. Millennial Moms may be looked down upon by some, but they are most definitely an underestimated entity.