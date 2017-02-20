Low-credible shooting threat spurs an increased police presence

Police surrounded the campus on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They patrolled the surrounding roads, parking lots, and the walkways on campus. Classes and campus activities continued despite the threat. Photo credit: James Schaap





A low-credible threat of an on-campus shooting was received via phone on Tuesday Feb. 14, according to the Moorpark College Police Station. Classes remained in session throughout the day while local police surrounded the campus.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” said Maria Baez, nursing major. “She [her chemistry professor] just told us she was going to lock the door for safety reasons.”

The initial text alert at 11: 21 a.m. reported that a threat of a shooting was received by phone. The text also called for students to report any suspicious activity to campus police. A follow up text sent five minutes later clarified that the threat had low credibility and that classes would still be in session.

At 5:42 p.m. Tuesday evening, a final text and email was sent to students and faculty, emphasizing that the threat was non-credible but that there would be extra police coverage over the week.

According to an email from the President’s Office, police are actively looking into the threat for any new information. Club Rush and other campus activities continued throughout the day albeit with an increased police presence that patrolled the roads, parking lots, and even on Raider Walk.

Some students like Kevin Libis, a 19-year old biology major, heard about the alert but did not receive the text message. Despite the initial surprise, Libis was unmoved by the alert.

“Until I start hearing actual lock downs, and rooms getting closed, then I’ll probably start getting a little more panicked,” said Libis.

The decision to keep classes in session was made after an analysis of the situation by police and an emergency response team that includes Vice President Silvia Barajas and Executive Vice President Julius Sokenu.

“I know that there are some people that will criticize the college for not closing,” said Sanchez. “If we close every time there is a threat. What you’ll do is encourage additional threats. So I appreciate everyone staying calm but being vigilant.”

Barajas and Sokenu spent the entire day in the President’s conference room. There they monitored the situation and kept in touch with law enforcement, according to the email from the President’s Office.

“I want to publicly thank Chief Justice and Lt. Gutierrez, as well as all the police officers, sheriff’s officers, and police cadets who have spent this day with us to make sure that our students and employees are safe,” wrote President Sanchez in an email.

The situation developed only eight days after Lt. Gutierrez took over for Lt. Romero, who returned to Oxnard College on Monday, Feb. 6.

Though the threat was deemed non-credible and no incident occurred, police kept an increased presence the rest of the week and over President’s Day weekend.

“At this point in time, if my own kids were around I would tell them go ahead, go to class. I think it’s safe,” said Sanchez.



Karen Alvarez and Nathan Espinosa contributed to this report.

