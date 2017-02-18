Scholarship applications due March third

Kayla Randall, biochemistry major, types on a laptop in Moorpark College's Library. Randall relies on scholarships to get through college. Photo credit: Raelyn Rooney





Mark your calendars because March 3 is the last day to submit scholarship applications. Scholarships can save thousands of dollars worth of college expenses and they don’t need to be paid back.

Students are beginning to prepare for their continuing fall semester or transfer. Both situations can be extremely intimidating especially when finances are running a little low. One of the best ways to receive some financial help without having the burden of paying it back is through scholarships.

Maria Perez-Medeiros of the Scholarship office explained that scholarships were extremely beneficial for students working toward any major.

“We encourage all students to apply for scholarships,” said Perez-Medeiros. “It is awarded money that can be used toward tuition, books, school supplies, and other fees.”

Scholarships are not loans or financial aid and they do not have to be paid back. Most scholarships come from organizations or people who would like to help students complete their education. They are known to get students further recognition for their achievements inside and outside of school. Not only do they help with a resume and admissions into Universities, but they also help your wallet.

Claudia Gutierrez, a math professor here on campus, believes that scholarships are extremely beneficial.

“I couldn’t get financial aid,” said Gutierrez. “My good grades are what helped me.”

Working hard in class and maintaining good grades can definitely offer an advantage in receiving recognition for scholarships.

“It is beneficial to have a 3.5 GPA or above, but anybody can apply so long as they have a 2.5 or higher,” said Perez-Medeiros.

The application process is fairly simple and can be completed in a reasonable amount of time. Students must complete a questionnaire, upload transcripts, and write an autobiographical essay in order to apply. A letter of recommendation is beneficial as well.

According to a 2016 Trends in College Pricing report by the College Board, scholarships are on the rise due to high expenses such as college tuition and cost of living. In 2010 the average tuition and room and board fees for a public 4 year college amounted to $17,020. Seven years later students are faced with fees over $3,000 more at an average of $20,090; about a 15 percent increase.

Scholarships are a necessity for many students who just do not have the money to continue on with school. Scholarships are here to help in some small, or even large ways.

Kayla Randall, a biochemistry major, said that she is relying on scholarships to help her pay for school.

“My parents make just enough for us to not qualify for financial aid,” said Randall. “It makes me wonder how am I going to pay for school? Scholarships are what I am relying on.”

For any further questions or scholarship assistance visit the Scholarship Office located in Fountain Hall 210C found on the second level. Appointments are not necessary and walk ins are welcome.

“We are here to assist students with any questions they may have on Scholarships,” said Perez-Medeiros. “One application can lead to one or more scholarships, so it is important information to know. That’s why we are here.”

Scholarship Office

Fountain Hall 201

Mondays and Thursdays – 8:30am – 6:00pm

Tuesdays and Wednesdays – 9:30am – 7:00pm

Fridays – 8:30am – 12:30pm