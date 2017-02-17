An Underdog’s Journey: Recapping the Start of the Men’s Volleyball Season

The Raiders congratulate each other after scoring a point against Santa Monica College. Photo credit: Krista Abrahamsen The Raiders congratulate each other after scoring a point against Santa Monica College. Photo credit: Krista Abrahamsen





Filed under Sports

Despite playing only six teams so far, this season has been a roller-coaster of triumphs and tribulations. After losing their first two matches, the Raiders showed that they were a force to be reckoned with when they swept Grossmont 3-0 on Feb. 8.

During this victory, sophomore Zackery Erickson had a team high of 13 kills. Although the Raiders underwent a 3-1 loss against both Fullerton and Santa Monica on Feb. 10, Erickson kept his momentum with a total of 19 kills in the tournament. As one of the few sophomores, Erickson has a responsibility to not only make kills but to push the younger players.

“We’re treating them like sophomores and not freshmen,” Erickson said. “And not letting them make freshmen mistakes.”

Fellow second-year teammate Andrew Hansen, who had 40 assists against Fullerton last weekend, is confident in the team’s ability to improve and views their youth as the best aspect of the team.

“We’re young, after this year we’ll all have experience,” Hansen said.

One of the freshman that benefits from the guidance of his sophomore teammates is Jose Zinkewich. The libero had 17 digs against Santa Monica, and has helped the Raiders become the leading team in digs.

“The sophomores definitely motivate us and point out our flaws so we can improve on them,” Zinkewich said. “To be able to handle the criticism is a showing of potential for this year.”

Although the Raiders had a rocky start, their strong work-ethic and support for each other makes the team a contender to watch out for this season. The Raiders will take on Long Beach Feb. 22.