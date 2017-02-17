The Musical “HAIR” coming to Moorpark this Spring

The stars of "Hair" rehearse a scene for the upcoming production. James Schaap James Schaap The stars of "Hair" rehearse a scene for the upcoming production.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Students at Moorpark College are hard at work rehearsing for the eight-show, highly anticipated spring musical, “HAIR” premiering March 2.

Both Moorpark College and “HAIR” are celebrating their 50th anniversaries, making this theatrical production all the more special to both faculty and students. “HAIR” brings a time of harmony and love while still incorporating the 1960’s culture and rock music. This American Tribal Love-Rock Musical was originally written and directed by James Rado and Gerome Ragni with music by Galt MacDermot.

John Loprieno, Theatre Arts Department Chair, has been working hard on “HAIR” even before winter break. With a week of auditions and narrowing the 78 people who auditioned to 42, Loprieno is confident he has an incredible group of performers who will bring in the crowds.

Annie Sherman, a 27-year-old Dance major, and one of many performers and singers in the cast, puts in about 20 to 30 hours a week rehearsing plus her additional outside rehearsal time.

“I’ve made new friends every day and learned something new about myself,” Sherman said. “I’ve become a better actor because of this experience.”

The amount of hours students put into rehearsing, shows that they are committed to making this musical one of a kind.

Jessica Monroe, a 20-year-old behavioral science major, and one of many performers and singers in the cast, believes everyone involved in this Spring musical of “HAIR” is really amazing and special.

“I don’t think I am ever going to be apart of a more exciting musical in my life,” Monroe said. “I don’t think it can be topped, ever.”

Not only is this musical special due to the joint anniversaries, but it also portrays important messages that Loprieno is hoping to get across.

“There are many important causes in this play,” Loprieno said. “it is not just an anti-war play, it’s a cultural play, a play about racial inequality, sexual and gender inequality.”

Not only are these messages expressed in the play but these same causes are going on all over the world right now with people bringing the same passion as the performers in the play.

“Given what is happening in our country right now regarding the marches and the protests, hopefully some of it will really hit home,” Loprieno said.

According to the theater arts department, “HAIR” is set to debut at 8 p.m. on the night of March 2, 2017 in the Performing Arts Center, main stage. Additional night shows will be taking place on March 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 all at 8 p.m. Matinee shows will be held on March 5, and 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office located inside the Performing Arts Center or for a 20 percent discounted price by following the link below. Prices range from $8 to $12 and $10 for Moorpark College students, seniors, and staff.

http://www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center