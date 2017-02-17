The strength behind Black History Month

Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr, and Frederick Douglas are three of the United States' greatest black icons. Photo credit: James Schaap Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr, and Frederick Douglas are three of the United States' greatest black icons. Photo credit: James Schaap





Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Throughout the decades, immigrants from all over the world have traveled to the states, some against their will as we all know. While it may seem like ancient history that Africans were taken from their land and brought into the American Slave system, the reality is that it began in 1619 and was abolished just two centuries ago. This history has shaped the present, giving Americans the responsibility to not only acknowledge this, but to use it as a tool to strengthen our understand of current society.

The end of slavery was far from quick or simple, as the decades to follow brought new barriers to break through in terms of equality. During the time of abolition, President Abraham Lincoln fought for humane understanding. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was established on February 12, 1909. This date was chosen specifically to regard the birthday of Lincoln, who emancipated the slaves. By creating a branch system, the NAACP organized protests, lawsuits, investigative journalism and more to bring awareness to social injustice. The association aided heavily in overturning segregation and in gaining rights such as voting and serving as officers in the military. It served as not only a push for freedom, but as a way for people under oppression to be unified and heard.

While these may read as facts that are often taught in school, the gravity of the past is not always so clearly defined. As we recall what is known of the civil rights movement era, there are many names that come to mind as the strength of obtaining freedom. Moorpark College history major Cameron Lim acknowledged the famous Martin Luther King Jr. when regarding these important characters in history, but pointed out the significance of another leader in the freedom movement.

“Rosa Parks started not only the civil rights movement for African-Americans, you could also argue she started the movement for females, too,” said Lim.

By refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a public bus, Rosa Parks stood for the humanity of all of her people, race and gender-wise. Her persistence raised attention to the unfair treatment of African-Americans, and created a spark for many to use as inspiration in the years to follow.

It is arguable that racial tensions are currently at a high, due to frequent media coverage of police brutality against African-American men, which started the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there is no question that much progress has been made throughout the years, even though there is still so much more to be had.

“Racial tensions have been present for the past sixty years,” said Lim, “it’s just now blowing up, because of social media and mainstream media. Things are getting more televised now.”

The divide that has been present throughout the history of our country regarding race is a problem with no easy solution. There is not one specific answer, but aids in relieving discrimination start with behavior. Being mindful of America’s questionable decisions in the past is the first step to a better understanding of each other. History cannot be changed, but being knowledgeable about it is what keeps us from repeating it. The Civil Rights Movement was started to plead that we are all equal, biologically and emotionally, and should be treated as such. By having this mentality, compassion can be better understood and applied. Theatre Arts major and Black Student Union President Je’nyce Johnson conveyed true understanding of this concept of empathy.

“We still all have that one thing that unifies us,” said Johnson, “and I would have to say that is love.”

Not only must diversity be addressed, but it should also be celebrated, as our cultural differences are what makes this country so beautifully unique from the rest of the world.