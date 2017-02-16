Dating apps offer new avenues for finding love

Tinder is a popular dating service app. First time users are greeted by this page.

In the digital age of dating, you’re either swiping left or right. With Valentine’s day right around the corner popular dating apps are on the rise among adults. Many of which are seeking a date, potential life partner, or just a friend.

Dating apps have become even more popular with smartphones, because users can explore candidates from their own devices. One of the most popular apps used by young adults in this generation is Tinder. The app which was released in 2012, lets users write a short biography in their profiles as well as add up to six pictures. Another popular app especially for women is Bumble. It is similar to Tinder but with a twist as it lets women take control by being the ones who initiate the first move.

Sometimes putting yourself out there is worth it according to Jenna Sercu,19-year-old criminal justice major. Secru has seen these apps work right before her own eyes.

“I think the apps work if it’s the right people,” said Sercu. “My friend is now engaged to a man she met on tinder.”

The market for online dating is increasing with the demand. According to PWE Research Center, usage by 18 to 24-year-olds has increased 17 percent from 2013 to 2015, while 25 to 54-year-olds maintain a steady demand as expected by many in this age range. For 55 to 64-year-olds, usage has nearly doubled from 6 to 12 percent. Users can also find some luck in other apps such as Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel, Hinge and Pure.

Some such as 19-year-old Music major, Vanessa Alvarez, have given these apps a try but believes they are not for her.

“I don’t use tinder or bumble anymore because I feel like nowadays most boys aren’t looking for anything serious,” said Alvarez. “Although, sometimes you may find someone who is willing to take you seriously and actually want to get to know you, but that honestly rarely happens.”

Yet for others like 21-year-old computer science major, Sean Howard, the impact that apps such as these have on this world is quite remarkable.

“It doesn’t show much about dating in this generation as much as it does show the significance technology has on the world as a whole.”