Writing Center helps students write Valentine’s Day letters

Moorpark College students practice their writing skills during a Valentine's Day themed letter writing party. Photo credit: Brian Larson



Romantic music fills the room as about a dozen students studiously hand write letters on a variety of brightly-colored stationary for a special Valentines Day Letter Writing Party.

The event, hosted by the Moorpark College Writing Center on Feb. 8, was organized to help students practice their writing skills in a Valentines Day themed social event.

Noah Barney, a 21-year-old English major, glances at another student’s writing.

“There should be a comma right there on, ‘Hey there, sexy,’” Barney tells the student. “With an exclamation point. That really conveys the point.”

Barney, who is also an English tutor, is giving writing advice to students at the Valentine’s Day Letter Writing Party as they look to impress the special individuals in their lives.

Event organizer Stephanie Caranica, who is a writing and speech tutor at the Moorpark College Learning Center, describes the event as being an outlet for students from the bubble of the academic environment.

“In school, it’s kind of like you focus on academics and a lot of school related issues and then we forget there is a world out there that we can be part of,” said Caranica. “So this is kind of a way for students to just take a step back [and remember], ‘Yes, there is a world out there. I can be a part of it. I don’t have to wait until I graduate. I can do it now.’”

Caranica was first inspired to organize a letter writing party when she was in college. She realized that President Barack Obama was going to be leaving the White House soon, so she decided to write him a letter. Six months later, Caranica had totally forgotten about the letter when she received a reply in the mail from Obama himself.

“I just thought that was amazing,” Caranica said. “I wanted other students to know that we can put our voice out there in the world and someone will hear it and respond to it.”

This was the fifth letter writing event that Caranica has organized. It also brought the largest turnout of the letter writing parties so far, with about 20 total students showing up to write letters to lovers, crushes, friends, and celebrities. Students who attended had their choice of stationary and envelopes, and the option to have their letter mailed. Refreshments were also provided.

Enthusiasm for the event was expressed by Jason Kelley, a 21-year-old English major.

“It’s so sexy!” Kelley said. “It’s freeing and creative and a beautiful opportunity that I think everybody should take advantage of.”

Accounting major Mia Gordon, 28, agreed with Kelley’s assessment.

“I really enjoyed writing letters,” said Gordon. “It really helps to have the cool stationary to help get the words out and just be surrounded by people who are also doing this.”