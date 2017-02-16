Club Rush takes over Raider Walk

Calvin Tan, 20, holds a drone while promoting the Engineering Club Feb 14, 2017 Moorpark College Photo credit: James Schaap





Several tables lined Raider Walk on Tuesday as students promoted their clubs, hoping to attract new members and much more.

“I love Club Rush,” said Payton Robinson, president of Nature’s Finest Club. “It’s the one opportunity each semester to get to know other clubs, friends, and what they’re doing.”

Over 15 clubs were present at Club Rush on Feb. 14. The festivity were sponsored by the Associated Students and featured diverse set of clubs, tables full of candy, and even a robot.

Among the various clubs was the MC Art Club. According to the club’s president, the purpose of the club is to foster a community of students who enjoy and appreciate art. The club has already created a few art pieces that are displayed around campus, but they strive to create more.

“I’m working to see if I can get a mural approved for [Moorpark College’s] game design room,” said Oscar Rios, the club’s president.

Other clubs such as MC Raiders Cheerleaders participated for their second time in Club Rush. The club hopes to add new members to their team and promote themselves on campus more. Although they do not participate in any competitions yet, they are hoping to compete next year according to Aly Burns, a sociology major who is currently a member of the club.

“The more people that we have, the more that we can do,” said Burns. “We’re just looking for spirit and [members] who are willing to participate and be a part of the club and contribute to it.”

For clubs such as Black Student Union, anyone can be a member and learn more about their platform.

“The purpose of the club is to empower each other and just be a support system here on campus,” said BSU’s president, Jenyce Johnson. “And overall raise the importance of hard work and dedication.”

Mersedeh Kolyaei, the Director of Student Organizations was in charge of organizing the festivity. For her, Club Rush is an opportunity for students who are looking to get more involved on campus.

“It is also educational to people who want to choose majors and do not know what they want to do,” said Kolyaei. “When they get involved they will be able to explore and find a major or field they want to get into.”

From 10 a.m to 1 p.m., students had the chance to see just some of the clubs that Moorpark offers and sign up if they were interested. For one student who preferred to remain anonymous, Club Rush is an event where people can develop their own interests, but also discover new ones.

From a club’s president perspective, Club Rush offers even more opportunities.

“It’s a good way for people to become aware of clubs and extracurricular activities,” said Donna Rahgoshay, Vice President of the Women’s Math and Science Club.

And clubs such as the Math Club hope to capitalize on promoting their organization as an extracurricular activity, according to the club’s media coordinator.

“We want to promote any extracurricular activities that are related to math,” said Media Coordinator, Sandy Capotosto. “Were trying to compete in a math competition right now and we’re also getting people to join conferences and anything that promotes math as something people can do as an extracurricular activity.”

Whether it’s looking to meet new people, discover new interests, or be involved in an extracurricular activity, students like Cole Rose and Calvin Tan agree that Club Rush caters to all of these opportunities and more.

“It’s a great tool,” said Rose. “It promotes school spirit.”

“It’s lots of fun,” said Tan. “It’s a good way for students to see what the school’s about.”

Mary Altshuller contributed to this report