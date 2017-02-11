The student news site for Moorpark College.

The Raiders Earn a Victory vs. Rival Oxnard

Jake Todey, Guard, readies a shot as fellow teammate, Taylor Kirkham, watches on. Moorpark College Feb. 4, 2017 Photo credit: Nathan Espinosa

Dante Difronzo
February 11, 2017 • 48 views
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports, Women's Basketball

The clock struck 1 p.m. and it was time for the Moorpark Raider basketball double header with the mens team playing first, followed by the womens at 3 p.m. Both teams lost their last game vs. Cuesta College and were looking to bounce back against one of their rivals, Oxnard College.

 

The Lady Raiders ran their opponent off the court by thumping Oxnard, 64-31. Emma Johnson led the team in scoring with 17 points and added eight rebounds. This win brings the Lady Raiders overall record to 17-8 and 5-1 in the Western State Conference.

 

Unfortunately the men’s team was not able to come out on top, as they were defeated by the Oxnard Condors 85-73 in what was a much closer game than the scored showed.

 

Moorpark guard, Jake Todey, contributed in every way possible to lead the Raiders to victory, but fell just short. Todey filled the stat-sheet with 12 points, four assists, four rebounds, and six steals.

 

The Raiders fall to 7-14 overall and 1-5 in conference play as they look forward to Saturday Feb. 11 to bounce back at home against the Ventura College at 1 p.m.

 

 

 

 

