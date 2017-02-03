Ira the Lion will have a Birthday Party

Ira, then a 9-month-old African lion cub plays in his pen at the Moorpark College Exotic Animal Zoo. Today he is 3-years-old and has a full lions mane. Photo credit: Travis Wesley Ira, then a 9-month-old African lion cub plays in his pen at the Moorpark College Exotic Animal Zoo. Today he is 3-years-old and has a full lions mane. Photo credit: Travis Wesley





Moorpark College’s American Teaching Zoo will be celebrating Ira the Lion’s 3rd birthday, this Saturday on Feb. 4th.

The event will start at 1:00 p.m. Ira will open his gifts, children can make crafts, and cake will be shared. Tickets to the event will be $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for children and seniors, and kids under two get in for free.

last year Ira had a Mohawk mane and only weighed 320 lbs. Currently, Ira weighs 380 lbs. and has a full lion's mane, a far cry from his previous birthday.

“He’s been growing ever since he got here,” Martha said, “He’ll probably stop growing in six to eight months.”

During the “Cake and Crown” event, children will be able to make crowns to wear while enjoying cake too.

While Ira may be the main attraction, the Zoo holds many other exotic animals that can be seen nearly every week. The Zoo is regularly open to the general public from 11 AM to 5 PM on weekends excluding holidays.

Last year, Ira’s was presented with furs of various animals for him to roll around in. When it comes to presents for this year, Martha’s confident he’ll be pleased.

“He enjoys anything in a box.” She said. “So, for his birthday it makes it pretty easy.”