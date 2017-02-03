Student Health Center to Give Out Free Condoms and Chocolate

The Student Health Center is holding its annual Condoms and Kisses event that aims to inform students about safe sex practices. This event is just one of the many upcoming series of health and wellness events sponsored by the Student Health Center.

The event will take place on Feb. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A table will be set up in the Fountain Hall lobby where there will be giveaways. One of these giveaways is a goodie bag filled with two Hershey’s kisses, an informational card, and one condom. This event is not only free to all students, but raises further awareness by providing information on safe-sex practices.

The Student Health Center is a campus resource where students can get more information on a variety of services in regards to health and wellness.

“We want the students to understand that [the Student and Health Center] offers free and available resources,” said Allison Barton, event coordinator and Student Health Center’s health educator.

The timing of this event is ideal for the month of February with Valentine’s Day coming up in just two weeks.