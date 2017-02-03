Moorpark Basketball in Action at Home

Head coach Gerred Link addresses his team to develop a plan to prevent a loss to Cuesta college in their second home game of the season. Photo credit: Eric Hermann Head coach Gerred Link addresses his team to develop a plan to prevent a loss to Cuesta college in their second home game of the season. Photo credit: Eric Hermann





Last Saturday, Moorpark College basketball hosted Cuesta College in a tough Western State Conference game. Both the men and lady Raiders were in action. The men’s team played at 1 p.m. and the women’s team played at 3 p.m.

The Moorpark women’s basketball team took on Cuesta College at home and brought in a victory with a score of 60-55.

The team got to the free throw line and took advantage of easy points, converting 19-21. Sydney Arikawa dropped 14 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and accumulated 2 steals. Emma Johnson also added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

The win brings the Lady Raiders’ overall record to 16-8 and 4-1 in Western State Conference play. Oxnard is the next team that will garner all of Moorpark’s attention this Saturday’s home game at 3 p.m.

Along with the women’s basketball team, the men’s basketball team took on Cuesta College, but unfortunately, lost a hard fought game, 95-101. This loss drops Moorpark’s overall record to 7-13 and to 1-4 in Western State Conference play.

Moorpark basketball had many bright spots despite the loss. Ethan Herman poured in 29 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. Also, Taylor Kirkham added 18 points and shot 50 percent from the 3-point line.

The Raider’s will end its two game home stand looking for a win on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. against Oxnard College, who have a record of 4-14 and have a 2-3 record in the Western State Conference.

