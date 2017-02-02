D’Angelo Russell Helps Lakers Snap Losing Streak Against Denver Nuggets

All eyes were on D’Angelo Russell Tuesday night as the starting point guard returned to the court to face the Nuggets. He had missed the past three games due to a MCL strain. The Lakers were hungry for a win. Russell’s presence proved to be just what the Lakers needed.

The game was off to a promising start with Nick Young scoring the first basket off a layup. Young remained on fire for the rest of the game, and was the highest scorer of the night with 23 points.

Russell was crucial to the Laker victory, setting his career high with nine assists. In the last four seconds of the game he secured the win by nailing both free throws after being fouled.

The two teams played neck and neck for the entirety of the game. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, their efforts were not enough to match the explosive Laker offense. The Lakers defeat the Nuggets, 120-116.

Another chance for a Laker victory lead by Russell will present itself today, Thursday, Feb. 2 against the Washington Wizards. The game will begin at 4 p.m.