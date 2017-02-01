SoCal Museums offer free admission

Shaylin Newhart, 21, views the "Funerary Lion" piece. Photo credit: Anissa Pillai Shaylin Newhart, 21, views the "Funerary Lion" piece. Photo credit: Anissa Pillai





Southern California residents were encouraged to go out and discover cultural Los Angeles as Museums offered free admission on Sunday, Jan. 29 as part of free museum day.

With dozens of museums participating in this annual event, and museums as diverse as Los Angeles, there was an institution for everyone to visit. Museum participants included The Broad, Los Angeles County Museum, The Getty Villa, Descanso Gardens and many more.

Despite being free yearlong as part of J. Paul Getty’s biggest wish, The Getty Villa saw immense traffic. The Ancient Greek and Roman inspired museum, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, has over 1,200 antiques on display in 23 different galleries.

From children to adults, the Getty Villa was filled with many intrigued by what the museum had to offer. Katie Simmonds, a sophomore in high school, brought her family along with her to share her passion for Greek gods and goddesses.

“I love looking at all the statues,” said Simmonds. “Seeing how each one is different and made very detailed from one another.”

The Getty Villa has been known for being one of a kind from its exotic tranquil gardens to its recreated roman villa as it catches the eyes of both first time visitors and regular visitors.

According to 21-year-old Shaylin Newhart, she was truly amazed by the beauty within the museum.

“When I first walked in I felt overwhelmed with inspiration,” said Newhart. “It had felt as if I had walked into a beautiful mansion.”

As times continue to change with technology, Getty Villa personnel Allie emphasized why the general public should visit museums.

“It’s incredibly important to go to museums as it cultivates a sense of connection to culture especially other cultures, and visiting museums gives people a glimpse about the past,” said Allie.