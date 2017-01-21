Raiders Win First Conference Game of the Year
January 21, 2017 • 9 views
Filed under Basketball, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After an agonizingly close defeat in their first Conference game of the year to Oxnard last Saturday, the Raiders defeated Allan Hancock College in an enthralling 101-88 game on Wednesday night, Jan. 18.
It was Forward, Elijah Holts, who claimed the first point with an early free throw, three minutes into the first half. After Holts’ free throw, the game quickly gained momentum, with the Raiders leading 47-38 at halftime.
The win will be an especially meaningful one for Moorpark’s skillful Guard, Damian Wilson, who spent the first half out with a high-ankle sprain injury, before coming on in the second half. Wilson made an immediate impact, making an impressive seven assists, the most of any other player on Moorpark’s roster.
Individual efforts aside, this win will be an important step forward for the Raiders, as they visit Ventura College this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the hopes of creating momentum for the rest of the season.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.