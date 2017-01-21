The student news site for Moorpark College.

Raiders Win First Conference Game of the Year

Damian Wilson, Guard, dribbles past an Allan Hancock defender near the end of the the final half. Photo credit: James Schaap

Damian Wilson, Guard, dribbles past an Allan Hancock defender near the end of the the final half. Photo credit: James Schaap

James Schaap
January 21, 2017 • 9 views
Filed under Basketball, Sports

After an agonizingly close defeat in their first Conference game of the year to Oxnard last Saturday, the Raiders defeated Allan Hancock College in an enthralling 101-88 game on Wednesday night, Jan. 18.

It was Forward, Elijah Holts, who claimed the first point with an early free throw, three minutes into the first half. After Holts’ free throw, the game quickly gained momentum, with the Raiders leading 47-38 at halftime.

The win will be an especially meaningful one for Moorpark’s skillful Guard, Damian Wilson, who spent the first half out with a high-ankle sprain injury, before coming on in the second half. Wilson made an immediate impact, making an impressive seven assists, the most of any other player on Moorpark’s roster.

Individual efforts aside, this win will be an important step forward for the Raiders, as they visit Ventura College this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the hopes of creating momentum for the rest of the season.

