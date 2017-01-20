A Safe Place

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A group of students and faculty took part in the nationwide Ghostlight Project on Thursday to promote unity and social justice. Attendees met outside the Performing Arts Center and gathered around a ghostlight on the eve of the presidential inauguration.

“The ghostlight is supposed to be something that keeps people safe,” said Cristian Sarabia, 19-year-old theater major. “It makes them feel like they can walk around the stage safely, and that’s what the theater is supposed to be.”

Sarabia, his peers, and theater faculty turned on the ghostlight at 5:30 p.m. This single light is traditionally left on a darkened theater stage. For this nationwide project, it became a symbol of a hope and safety. While shinning their own lights, participants discussed values of inclusion, participation, and compassion. Suzanne Fagan, a full-time theater instructor, led the event.

“We show unity for the gay and lesbian community and people of different religions and races but also of people with different political beliefs,” said Fagan.

According to The Ghostlight Project website, the event is meant to spur collective and simultaneous action to create “brave spaces.” It defines such spaces as those that encourage community engagement and are free of discrimination yet also inclusive of diverse opinions.

The project was organized by a group of professional playwrights, directors, actors, and composers who intentionally scheduled the event on January 19, one day before the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The project’s website refers to the days ahead as “dark.” Despite this, some in attendance either downplayed or were unaware of the political nature of the project.

“This for me is not an anti-Trump rally,” said Fagan “We actually have quite a few conservative voters in the theater department and the community. It was about inclusion. I would fight for gay and lesbian friends. I would fight for my friends who are Trump activist who might not be getting the rights they thought they might be getting.”

Fagan decided to share news of the project with the theater department after learning about it through a theater company she belongs to called the Actors’ Gang. During the event, fliers were passed out and attendees personalized them. Each read, “I am a… and I fight for…”

Despite the event being on the eve of the inauguration some students including Maria Tobin, 19, theater major, were hesitant to characterize it as a response to the inauguration.

“I think that’s all relative,” said Tobin. “To me personally, I feel like it is because I have very strong views about it and I think that now more than ever its important to be grounded in your views.”

As the event drew to a close, attendees sang “Let the Sunshine In.” The song will be featured in the upcoming spring production of “Hair” at the Performing Arts Center. For students like Sarabia, this capped off a night of inclusion and solidarity.

“No matter who you are or what you do or what you believe, you should be able to come to a theater and feel like you belong,” said Sarabia.