Raider Wrestling Returns





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close

After a near decade absence, the Wrestling program will make its return to Moorpark College beginning in the 2017 season. The largely successful sport was suspended in 2008 after budget cuts forced the program to close its doors.

The news went public on December 6 in a press release issued by the college. In addition to the Wrestling program which will take to the mat fall 2017, Moorpark College will be introducing Sand Volleyball to its list of sports which will begin spring 2017.

Moorpark College’s Interim Athletic Director, Vance Manakas said, “It is an unbelievable feeling to reinstate Wrestling for the student athletes and wrestling community in Ventura County.”

In a press release from Moorpark College, it was said that initial funding for the program would be reliant on fund-raising during the first 18 months until state funds are received.

“There will be a time game between paying the bills and getting paid,” said Manakas. “Nonetheless, adding these sports is in the best interests of Moorpark College on many fronts, including financially.”

Over a span of 41-years, Moorpark College wrestling captured five state championships and 27 conference titles, so when it was suspended, the outcry was heard loud and clear.

“Since Wrestling was suspended, we have received great on campus-support, developed corporate partnerships and enhanced community ties,” said Manakas. “The loss of our programs at Moorpark College shocked many people.”

In surrounding schools such as Royal High School, located in Simi Valley, wrestling is one of the more premier sports, and Moorpark College plays home to many incoming freshman from the area, so without a program to look forward to, many students made their voice count in this matter.

One of those students is Tristan Lyga, a junior at Moorpark College, who started the Wrestling Club, in efforts to drive interest in the sport when he began his college career at the school.

“My efforts to start the club hopefully contributed to the decision to bring back the program,” said Lyga. “Although I wish it were reinstated when I’d be here to compete, I am grateful that it gives other athletes an opportunity to wrestle at the college level.”

The reinstatement of this program goes beyond just bringing the sport back to the school, but it gives Moorpark the opportunity to make its return to statewide wrestling prominence.

“It is a very, very valuable asset to the college given its winning history,” said Lyga. “It was well known for being a winning program so it will be an incentive for wrestlers and coaches to recapture that glory.”

The 2017 season, and the time leading up will be interesting for the Moorpark Raiders, and once a coach is hired, recruiting will begin.

“While we suffered the darkest days in Raider Athletic history six years ago, we will not only put this crisis behind us, but it will serve the future for countless members of our community,” said Manakas.

For additional information regarding the Wrestling program, contact Interim Athletic Director, Vance Manakas at (805) 378-1480.