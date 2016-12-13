The Improv at Club M sparks up the holidays

The band M40 performs the opening act before the Club M Improv show begins on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Communications building at Moorpark College. Photo credit: Alondra Rojas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Film, Television and Multimedia department, along side of the Theater Arts and Music departments, came together to put on yet another night of laughs at this semester’s Club M Improv show.

Just a week before finals, the Improv at Club M put together a unique version of their bi-annual improv show in the form of “Club M Improv: Christmas Zombies,” by grabbing the theme from the fall’s play, “Night of the Living Dead” and adding a comedic twist for students just in time for the holidays.

Students from the audience were ecstatic to see such a wonderful show put together right in front of their eyes. In the beginning, they were greeted by a musical performance by band M40, which was a perfect way to get the audience moving with a nice touch of soothing voices as the instruments filled the air on the cold evening.

Sarah Zia, an 18-year-old Political Science major was very happy and thrilled how the entire show turned out to be.

“I came to the show with a couple of friends tonight and it was definitely a nice way to relax just before finals,” said Zia. “Everyone did amazing up on the stage, and to act everything out like that with such little time and a lot of people looking at you is so nerve wrecking! I definitely give credits to the actors up there.”

Natalie Soriano, a 19-year-old liberal arts major, was pleased with the variation on display in the different acts.

“I really enjoyed seeing M40 perform,” said Soriano. “They were really soothing and just filled the room so nicely, in my opinion. My favorite act from the show was ‘Asscat’ I loved how they performed one of the actors’ childhood memories of him conquering his fear of roller coasters. It was a really funny thing to watch and laugh along with.”

John Loprieno, Theatre Arts department director, was filled with happiness with how the show turned out at the end of the night.

“The students have put so much time, work and dedication into this, so it’s really good to see everyone come together for a laugh and … just have a good time,” Loprieno said. “Comedy brings everyone closer because you get to share a good laugh with all your close friends or even new friends that you make during the show.”