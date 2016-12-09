StudentVoiceOnAir 12-6-16

The student news site for Moorpark College.

Student Voice member Francisco Molina, left, gets to know Writing Center tutor Angie Hoover at the StudentVoiceOnAir podcast recording Dec. 6. Hoover discussed tips on how to start a research paper and other writing tips with the StudentVoiceOnAir crew. Photo credit: Son Ly

The StudentVoiceOnAir is a radio show written, hosted, edited, and produced by Journalism and Film/Television/Media students at Moorpark College. The focus is on current news and issues along with informative interviews.

Here are some highlights from this week’s episode:

  • Learn some writing tips for essays and research papers with Writing Center tutor Angie Hoover. (1:07)
  • Learn about the new Technical Support Specialist Certificate of Achievement that Moorpark College is now offering from Edmond Garcia, Computer Network Systems Engineering faculty. (7:09)
  • Listen to recaps of all the campus sports of fall 2016 and a look ahead to the future for next semester’s athletes. (14:27)
  • Moorpark College Forensics team members Bailey Garcia and Ryan Skolnick talked about the recent Forensics State Championships. (28:00)
  • Finally, the StudentVoiceOnAir crew took some time to highlight some of their most memorable experiences on the podcast and over the semester. (32:30)
