StudentVoiceOnAir 12-6-16
December 9, 2016 • 254 views
Filed under Multimedia
The StudentVoiceOnAir is a radio show written, hosted, edited, and produced by Journalism and Film/Television/Media students at Moorpark College. The focus is on current news and issues along with informative interviews.
Here are some highlights from this week’s episode:
- Learn some writing tips for essays and research papers with Writing Center tutor Angie Hoover. (1:07)
- Learn about the new Technical Support Specialist Certificate of Achievement that Moorpark College is now offering from Edmond Garcia, Computer Network Systems Engineering faculty. (7:09)
- Listen to recaps of all the campus sports of fall 2016 and a look ahead to the future for next semester’s athletes. (14:27)
- Moorpark College Forensics team members Bailey Garcia and Ryan Skolnick talked about the recent Forensics State Championships. (28:00)
- Finally, the StudentVoiceOnAir crew took some time to highlight some of their most memorable experiences on the podcast and over the semester. (32:30)
