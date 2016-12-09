The student news site for Moorpark College.

StudentVoiceOnAir 12-6-16

Student Voice member Francisco Molina, left, gets to know Writing Center tutor Angie Hoover at the StudentVoiceOnAir podcast recording Dec. 6. Hoover discussed tips on how to start a research paper and other writing tips with the StudentVoiceOnAir crew. Photo credit: Son Ly

Son Ly
December 9, 2016 • 254 views
Filed under Multimedia

The StudentVoiceOnAir is a radio show written, hosted, edited, and produced by Journalism and Film/Television/Media students at Moorpark College. The focus is on current news and issues along with informative interviews.

Here are some highlights from this week’s episode:

  • Learn some writing tips for essays and research papers with Writing Center tutor Angie Hoover. (1:07)
  • Learn about the new Technical Support Specialist Certificate of Achievement that Moorpark College is now offering from Edmond Garcia, Computer Network Systems Engineering faculty. (7:09)
  • Listen to recaps of all the campus sports of fall 2016 and a look ahead to the future for next semester’s athletes. (14:27)
  • Moorpark College Forensics team members Bailey Garcia and Ryan Skolnick talked about the recent Forensics State Championships. (28:00)
  • Finally, the StudentVoiceOnAir crew took some time to highlight some of their most memorable experiences on the podcast and over the semester. (32:30)
